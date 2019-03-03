Actor Jisshu Sengupta, who is waiting for three big-ticket releases, said Sunday the length of his role in a project does not matter to him as long as it adds value to the film.

Sengupta, who earned plaudits for portraying Gangadhar Rao in Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’, noted that content-driven films are gaining momentum in the Bengal as the audience is “lapping up fresh and mature concepts like never before”.

“I will always opt for a content-driven film where the script will have something significant to offer to my character,” he said.

The actor also said that he was keenly waiting for audience response to his next Bollywood outing ‘Devidas Thakur’, which delves deep into the underworld of Mumbai.

“I have wrapped up shooting for my part in ‘Devidas Thakur’. The post-production work is on. I gave my nod to the film as I liked the script,” Sengupta said.

The film, starring Sengupta and Shruti Hassan, has been directed by Mahesh Manjrekar.

“Whether the character will have a smaller screen presence or a meaty role does not matter as long as it is making a meaningful contribution,” he told an agency.

Sengupta, who is playing matinee idol Uttam Kumar in Prosenjit Chatterjee’s home production ‘Mahalaya’, said the Bollywood industry is also witnessing a significant change in its trends, with films like ‘Badhaai Ho’ and ‘Andhadhun’ working wonders at the box office.