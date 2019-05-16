Controversial BJP candidate from Bhopal Sadhvi Pragya Singh has stoked yet another controversy and said that Nathuram Godse was a patriot and will remain so. While BJP distanced itself from her statement, opposition parties strongly condemned it.

BJP condemns and asks her to apologise

BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao said, “BJP does not agree with her statement, we condemn it. Party will ask her for clarification, she should apologise publicly for this statement.”

The Madhya Pradesh BJP also distanced itself from the statement. “The party will talk to her under which circumstances she gave the statement. One who killed Mahatma Gandhi can’t be a deshbhakt,” state BJP media cell in-charge Lokendra Parashar told PTI.

If Godse a patriot, is Mahatma Gandhi anti-national: Omar Abdullah

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Thursday attacked Pragya Singh Thakur, the BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate from Bhopal, for terming Nathuram Godse, who assassinated Mahatma Gandhi, a “patriot”.

“If the killer of the father of the nation is a patriot does that make Mahatma Gandhi anti-national?” Abdullah said in a tweet, though he did not name Thakur.

Several controversies ever since released in Malegaon blast case

Sadhvi Pragya Singh stirred many controversies ever since she was released in the Malegaon blast case. After being declared BJP candidate from Bhopal, Sadhvi Pragya Singh said that she had cursed Maharashtra ATS chief Hemant Karkare when she was in jail. He died in firing during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack due to that. She also invited trouble when she said that she herself had climbed on top of the Babri Masjid to demolish the mosque and was very proud of it.

Sadhvi Pragya Singh was reacting to actor turned politician Kamal Haasan’s recent comment that the first terrorist in India was a Hindu. At an election rally, the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan had said, “Free India’s first terrorist was Nathuram Godse. He killed Mahatma Gandhi.

People like Kamal Haasan will be given a befitting reply

When asked about Kamal Haasan’s comment on Hindu terrorist, Sadhvi Pragya said, “Nathuram Godse was a deshbhakt (patriot), is a deshbhakt and will remain a deshbhakt. People calling him a terrorist should introspect. Such people will be given a befitting reply in these elections.”

It is worth mentioning that Kamal Haasan’s remark stirred a massive controversy. The BJP lodged a complaint with the Election Commission (EC) against this remark. A criminal complaint was also lodged against Kamal Haasan. Later on, Kamal Haasan gave a clarification and said that he was misquoted. He never said the word “terrorist”. Kamal Haasan has filed an anticipatory bail petition, seeking quashing of the FIR against him.

Delhi court takes cognizance of complaint against Kamal Haasan

A Delhi court on Thursday took cognisance of a complaint against actor-politician Kamal Haasan for allegedly hurting religious sentiments by terming Nathuram Godse, who killed Mahatma Gandhi, a “Hindu extremist”. Metropolitan Magistrate Sumeet Anand posted the matter for August 2 when the statement of complainant Vishnu Gupta will be recorded. The complainant has sought Haasan’s prosecution for alleged offences punishable under Indian Penal Code sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, language, etc) and 295-A (outrage religious feelings by insulting religion etc). The offences are punishable with three-year imprisonment or fine, or both.