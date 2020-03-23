On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked the people of India to take the lockdown announcement announced seriously and duly follow instructions amid the Coronavirus pandemic. He urges people to follow the instructions to save themselves and their families.

“Many people are still not taking the lockdown seriously. Please save yourself, save your family, follow the instructions seriously,” Modi tweeted.

There are a total of 89 positive Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra including 14 new cases in Mumbai and one in Pune, informed the health minister Rajesh Tope today. Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, more than 3,38,000 people have been infected and over 14,000 have died globally. India has been reported 415 positive cases of Coronavirus so far.

On March 22 the central government has the order to suspend all inter-state buses, passenger trains and metro services till March 31 amid the Coronavirus outbreak.