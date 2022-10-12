Thane, Court | Image : Agencies

The prosecution told the court that in October 2013, the accused took the woman, then aged 19, to a lodge and raped her. He committed the offence on several other occasions also after threatening the woman, the prosecution said in 2015 when the woman’s mother enquired about her health and unusual behaviour, she told her about the offence.

A Thane court has acquitted a 54-year-old labour contractor accused of raping a woman labourer, giving him the benefit of the doubt. District Judge Dr Rachna R Tehra in her order passed on Tuesday said the prosecution failed to prove the charges against the accused, hailing from Wada in neighbouring Palghar district.