Maharashtra Police have registered over 35,000 offences across the state against those violating prohibitory orders and quarantine guidelines during the lockdown imposed since last month, a senior official said.

In an effort to contain the spread of coronavirus and strictly enforce the lockdown, the police started taking stern action since March 22 by registering cases against offenders under Indian Penal Code Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), he said.

So far, the police have arrested at least 2,525 people across the state under IPC Section 188. Besides, there been 70 cases of assault on police personnel for which 161 people have been arrested, he said.

Also, nearly 475 people have been found violating the quarantine orders, the official said.

Police have so far handled more than 61,000 calls at their various control rooms in connection with coronavirus and related issues, he said.

Till Saturday, police registered 803 offences for illegal transportation, he said, adding that 19,675 vehicles were seized and Rs 1.23 crore fine was collected from their owners.

So far, three police personnel on duty have tested positive for coronavirus in the state, he said.