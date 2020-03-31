In a alarming news, six people have died in Telangana after attending the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Nizamuddin West.

Earlier Twenty-four people, who took part in a religious congregation in Nizamuddin West earlier this month, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Tuesday.

The state government late on Monday admitted that six persons, who attended a religious prayer meeting from March 13 to March 15 at Markaz in Delhi’s Nizamuddin West, have died at different hospitals in the state.

Police and paramilitary personnel have cordoned off the area near Markaz and evacuated hundreds of people suspected to have contracted coronavirus. They are being kept at the nearby JLN Stadium, which has now been turned into a quarantine facility.

Talking to reporters at his residence, he said that 1,033 people have been shifted to various places.

The minister said, “700 people who attended this congregation have been quarantined while around 335 people have been admitted to hospitals.”

Jain said screening of all those who participated in the event is being conducted by the government.

On Monday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ordered a FIR against a Maulana who was leading the congregation at Markaj (Centre) in Nizamuddin West in South Delhi.

The Delhi Police has cordoned off a major area in Nizamuddin West where several people showed symptoms of the coronavirus after taking part in the Tabligh-e-Jamaat.

Over 2,000 delegates, including from Indonesia and Malaysia, attended the congregation from March 1-15.

