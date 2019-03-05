A CPM leader from Maharashtra has been suspended from the party’s Central Committee for reportedly praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at an event.

Former CPM MLA Narsayya Adam in January praised and thanked Modi and Fadnavis for speedy clearance to a housing project in Solapur district, from where he was earlier elected in the state Assembly. He also reportedly wished for another term for Modi as Prime Minister.

“Such praise is against the policy of CPM. Hence, a decision has been taken to suspend him for three months from the party’s Central Committee,” a party official said on Tuesday.

The central committee is a key decision-making body of the communist party. Adam was not available for comments in the matter.