After the successful win in Punjab, Aam Aadmi Party considered some new entries in the party, they likely to nominate former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, senior party leader Raghav Chadha, and IIT-Delhi Associate Professor Sandeep Pathak to the Rajya Sabha. The Election Commission announced earlier those elections to five out of the seven Rajya Sabha seats from Punjab will be held on March 31. The last day for filing nominations is March 21.

Harbhajan Singh is a youth icon and is a well-known name in the country. He can be really a good pick for the post and is a strong contender. Raghav Chadha has been associated with AAP for several years now and has risen through the ranks.

He was appointed Punjab in charge and worked with party workers for the past year or so. As polls in Punjab came closer, he spent most of his time there managing things. He is already an MLA from Delhi, but the party believes he can be a valuable addition to the Rajya Sabha. Discussions on several names, however, are and will remain ongoing till the end to make sure the most suitable people are sent to the Upper House.

The other frontrunner in the list is Pathak too, He is basically an analyst and a strategist, who helped the party a lot during Punjab polls from behind the scenes. Being a teacher at IIT Delhi, he also perfectly fits the profile that AAP has in the past been keen on promoting.

The AAP had run into troubled waters with its Rajya Sabha picks in 2018 from Delhi. While it gave one seat to senior party leader Sanjay Singh, the remaining two were given to Sushil Gupta and N D Gupta, new entrants in the party, amid backlash from within the party as well as outside. Several high-level meetings are underway in Delhi over the past few days to pick five names for the Upper House.