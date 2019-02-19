Defending champions Chennai Super Kings will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 in Chennai on March 23.

IPL announced the schedule of the first two weeks, which includes 17 matches and is still subject to the announcement of the Lok Sabha 2019 election dates.

“Once these have been released BCCI will address any issues with the first two weeks and will also prepare a schedule for the remainder of the season working with the local authorities around the polling dates,” the official statement read.

A total of 17 matches will be played during this period across the eight home venues of the respective franchises. All teams will play minimum of four matches with Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore playing five matches.