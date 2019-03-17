The Leader of Opposition in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Ravi Raja, on Sunday wrote a letter to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis seeking his intervention in the foot overbridge mishap.

He also urged Fadnavis to order a judicial probe by a retired High Court judge into the matter.

“BMC is trying to save the actual culprits behind the incident, so a judicial probe should be ordered,” Raja said in his letter.

He also added that negligence by the BMC has been discussed on many forums but no strict action has been taken yet.

“It is high time that BMC pulls up its socks so that the lives of many can be saved. I demand that the officers responsible for maintaining the bridge must be put behind bars,” Raja told agency.

As many as six people were killed and 36 others injured after a portion of a foot overbridge near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai collapsed on March 14.