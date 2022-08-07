image: twitter

Indian boxer Amit Panghal captured another boxing gold for the country after defeating England’s Kiaran Macdonald in the final of 48-51 kg (Flyweight) at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Sunday.

Panghal was extremely dominant in the match and won it by 5-0. He won it on basis of points. In the first round, Panghal made a great start.

Though his English opponent was always in contention, the Indian was the better boxer as the judges decided in favour of Panghal and he got 10 points from all while Macdonald got nine from all. In the second round, Panghal continued with the same momentum and kept his upper hand intact.

Macdonald tried to fight back but simply could not match the Indian’s prowess and hence lost on the second round as well. The pattern of Panghal’s dominance continued in the final round as well as he kept scoring points effortlessly.

Once again, all judges decided in his favour. This helped him seal the match and add another medal to his country’s tally.

Panghal entered the finals by defeating Patrick Chinyemba of Zambia in the semis by 5-0. He had advanced to the semi-finals of the men’s flyweight 51kg at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Thursday, thereby confirming a medal for India.

The Indian defeated Scottish boxer Lennon Mulligan 5-0 in his quarterfinal match at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) in Solihull.

Earlier today, Indian boxer Nitu Ghangas also clinched a gold medal after defeating England’s Demie-Jade Resztan in the final of the women’s 48 kg category at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Sunday.

She won on basis of points by 5-0 over her English opponent. Ghangas was a notch above Resztan throughout the match.

The English boxer was fighting well, but fell short in all three rounds as all five judges voted in favour of Ghangas. At 07:00 PM tonight: Nikhat Zareen vs Carly McNaul (Nothern Ireland) in Women’s 48-50 KG Gold Medal Match.

The Commonwealth Games 2022 started in Birmingham from July 28 and will go on till August 8.