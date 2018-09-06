It seems Hollywood couple Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin are taking their relationship to another level with matching tattoos.

While the couple hasn’t confirmed their relationship as of yet, the two have been spotted with similar infinity symbol tattoos.

According to a leading portal, the ‘Fifty Shades’ actor was seen with the tattoo at a promotional event where she wore a strapless white dress which gave a clear view of the tattoo on her left elbow. Meanwhile, the lead ‘Coldplay’ singer was spotted in LA with the tattoo inked on his inner right arm. The tattoo is marked with an “XX” inside the infinity symbol.

On the work front, Dakota will be next seen in Luca Guadagnino’s ‘Suspiria’. The horror movie is scheduled to release on November 2 worldwide.