image: ANI

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Monday extended his congratulatory wishes to newly-elected Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

The 14th Dalai Lama in his letter to Dhankhar wrote, “Today, the international community is becoming ever more aware of the leadership role that India can play in contributing to the peace and development of all humanity. With your long and rich experience of public service, I am sure you will be able to serve this great nation and its people with success.”

The Tibetan spiritual leader said that India is the land of ‘ahimsa’ and ‘karuna’, ideas that can contribute much to the flourishing of humanity.

He expressed his commitment to moving forward to create awareness of this treasure. “Over the years, India has taken great strides in many fields, especially in science and technology. As someone who has lived here for most of my life, I consider myself very much part of Indian society. It is auspicious that you are taking up this position on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of India’s independence.”

“Mahatma Gandhi made the principle of non-violence spread across the world, and leaders from Dr Martin Luther King to Nelson Mandela turned to ‘ahimsa’ to try to address long-standing differences and social problems. For my part, in addition to applying this principle wherever possible, I am deeply committed to trying to create greater awareness of this treasure, together with the power of compassion, among my Indian brothers and sisters and across the world,” he added.

Dalai Lama praised the traditional techniques of mental training in India, which include Yoga and meditation and said that they can benefit all human beings now and in future.

“I am proud to say that ancient India is the source of an understanding of the mind and emotions – as well as of its traditional techniques of mental training, such as meditation and yoga – that can be of benefit to all human beings, both now and in the future.’’

“I believe that it is most important to incorporate the study of India’s ancient knowledge into modern educational systems, purely from a secular and academic perspective.”

“India is uniquely well-positioned to combine these two essential bodies of knowledge. I am aware that such initiatives have begun in several states, and I very much hope that they will grow across the nation,” he added.

Dhankhar won the election by 346 votes after defeating Opposition candidate Margaret Alva. He got 528 votes against opposition candidate Margaret Alva who secured 182 votes.

The next Vice-President of the country will take the oath of office on August 11, a day after the term of the incumbent Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu ends.