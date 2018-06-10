David and Victoria Beckham have denied the divorce rumours, labelling them as “nonsense”.

A representative for Victoria shut down the reports in a statement to E! online, “This is nonsense.”

Victoria also posted a message for her husband on Instagram, saying she “loves and misses” him, just as various reports began circulating that the power couple is set to split.

A spokeswoman for the couple told The Sun, “There is no statement due or divorce. This is just fake social media news. This is all very bizarre and an embarrassing waste of time.”

The couple met when Victoria, a former member of the Spice Girls, attended a Manchester United match in 1997. They started dating shortly after and married in 1999.

They have four children together: Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 15, Cruz, 13, and daughter Harper, seven.