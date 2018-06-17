“Avengers: Infinity War” co-writers Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus have criticised the creative process behind the DC films, saying the makers should concentrate on churning out good content rather than expanding their universe.

In a recent interview with “Fat Man on Batman” podcast host Kevin Smith, the Marvel writers said a better approach in introducing characters in stand-alone films can help the DC Extended Universe.

“I might put Batman and Superman and everybody else, I mean Wonder Woman is doing fine, aside for a second. Go through the vast world and go, ‘That guy’ or ‘That girl,’ and go, ‘Let’s just make a really good movie and not a universe and see what happens.’ There’s a lot of spaghetti being thrown at the wall,” Markus said.

The duo also discussed the upcoming “Avengers 4”, which will hit theatres on May 3, 2019.

“Status of ‘Avengers 4’ is that we shot it, but it’s not due for a while. There’s time for reshoots and fixing and we’re just scrubbing through it now. The Russo brothers (directors) have been in there for a few weeks now after the press tour and all that. And the whole team is getting together…”

“Avengers: Infinity War” recently made box office history by becoming the fourth highest-grossing film of all time after earning over USD two billion worldwide.