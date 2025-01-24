Deadly Explosion Rocks Bhandara Ordnance Factory: 8 Dead, Several Injured 2

A tragic explosion at the ordnance factory in Maharashtra’s Bhandara district claimed the lives of eight people on Friday, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari confirmed. Preliminary reports also indicate that seven individuals sustained injuries in the blast.

The explosion occurred in the LTP section of the factory located in the Jawahar Nagar area around 10:30 am, causing the roof of the unit to collapse. Search and rescue operations are ongoing at the site, according to officials.

District Collector Sanjay Kolte reported that 13 to 14 workers were inside the unit at the time of the incident. Six individuals were rescued, one of whom succumbed to injuries, while the others are receiving medical treatment.

Earlier, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had stated that efforts were underway to save the trapped workers. The incident has raised serious concerns about safety measures in such high-risk facilities.