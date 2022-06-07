Photo Source: Instagram

Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick are presently writing ‘Deadpool 3’ for director Shawn Levy and star Ryan Reynolds. Reese assured fans that the script will not be ‘Disney-fied’.

According to Variety, the upcoming third chapter of the ‘Deadpool’ franchise will be the first made under Disney, which acquired Fox in 2019 after two R-rated ‘Deadpool’ films grossed over USD780 million worldwide.

Fans have speculated about how a Disney-backed ‘Deadpool’ would look, as well as if the studio’s family-friendly image will sanitize the bawdy and rude tone of the character.

“It’s these [Disney] people and these people do things their way,” Reese recently told The Playlist. “And we were used to doing things our way, so there are differences, but I think the great part is that Marvel’s been incredibly supportive. They are gonna let Deadpool be Deadpool, you know? It’s not like any particular joke may be the one that they say, ‘You know, that’s too far,’ that could happen, but to this point, it’s been nothing but support.” Reese added Marvel’s views on the franchise’s future, “It’s been nothing but, ‘How can we help you?’ What from our universe would you like to use? How can we make your life easy? And we’re gonna let Deadpool be Deadpool.

We’re not… this is not going to be the Disney-fied Deadpool. So they’re awesome, and now it’s up to us to come through and justify that faith.” “Oh, sure,” Reese said when asked if the ‘Deadpool’ trilogy will be rated R with the upcoming third film.

“They’re not gonna mess with the tone. I mean, I’d never say never, I guess there’s an outside chance, but we’ve always been told it can be R-[rated] and we’re proceeding as if it’s R. We would like it to be R, we always have, so I don’t think that’ll change.” The ‘Deadpool’ films have earned over USD780 million worldwide, making them the highest-grossing ‘X-Men’ films of all time. The first two films, which were released in 2016 and 2018, were produced by 20th Century Fox prior to Disney’s acquisition of the studio. The release date for ‘Deadpool 3’ is presently unknown.