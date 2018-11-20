At least six people died in the explosion at Pulgaon Army depot in Wardha on Tuesday, officials said.

The deceased include an ammunition factory employee and three labourers.

The blast occurred at 7 am on Tuesday morning at the Army depot while unloading ammunition of 23mm at the demolition ground at the CAD, Pulgaon. The demolition ground was given to Ordnance Factory, Khamaria for their demolition activities. The blast occurred during the disposal process.

“While carrying out the demolition of old explosives by the staff of Ordnance Factory Khamaria, Jabalpur at the demolition land in Pulgaon there was an accident. In the incident, three labourers and one staff of ordnance lost lives,” said BB Pande, Defence PRO.