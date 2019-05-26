The adorable illustration shows the ‘Padmavat’ actor sporting a bright green ruffled style and the former Miss World in a golden look. Both the actors are seen holding a slice of bread coated with butter. “Gori tera gown badda nyaara,” read the caption above their illustrations. It also said ‘Divas love it’. The Amul india tweet read: #Amul Topical: Deepika and Aishwarya makes fashion waves at Cannes!

Deepika opted for a neon green Giambattista Valli gown with a long trail for Cannes this year. She paired the gown, consisting of elaborate ruffled detailing, with a pink headband, and completed the look with nude coloured stilettos.

Besides Deepika’s gorgeous look, Aishwarya flaunted a metallic hued dual-toned fish-cut ensemble. Her green gold gown was designed by Jean-Louis Sabaji and it sported a long train and came with a sweetheart neckline and a small slit. The ‘Fanney Khan’ star kept her hair simple with straight locks with a side-part.

Flattered with the brand’s efforts, Deepika on Saturday took to Instagram and wrote, “Now this truly is the icing on the cake…or more like butter on toast! (with a cherry on top).”

Bollywood actor and Deepika’s husband Ranveer Singh reacted to Amul’s advertisement. He commented, “MAKKHAN IS LIFE. CARBS KI JAI HO.”