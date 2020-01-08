Deepika steps out to gather people’s reaction of Chhapaak

With the Deepika Padukone-starrer Chhapaak all set to release, the promotion of the film is at its peak. As a part of this endeavour, the lady stepped out on the streets of Mumbai in the garb of Malti (the character which she plays in Chhapaak) with a few acid attack survivors.

Among the places she visited were a mobile store, a supermarket, an accessories shop and a local clothes market to gather people’s reaction. There were certain people who gave awkward glances and refused to help Deepika Padukone and other survivors. On the other hand, there were kind people who helped them not feeling awkward to move around with them at all.

This film has Deepika essaying the role of an acid attack survivor. The film is based on the life of Laxmi Agarwal. For the Meghna Gulzar directorial, DP decided to take up a social experiment in order to know how people react to acid attack survivors.