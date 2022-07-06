Image: Screengrab

In AAP Twitter’s official account Delhi CM Arwind Kejariwal post video announcing India’s biggest shopping festival. The shopping festival will be going conducted from 28th January to 26th February in the upcoming year.

Kejriwal said in the video “We are planning to make this festival World’s biggest shopping festival ever. This festival preparation has been started a few months ago only. The Delhi shopping festival will represent the People and Culture of Delhi and also the shopping of Delhi.”

He added, “This festival will include many interesting things for all age groups. There will be a heavy discount on this festival. They will decorate Delhi like a bride.”

At the festival, there will be a display of many products like Spiritual, gaming, technology, health and wellness. There will be more than 200 entertainment programmes organised for the 30-day festival. They will also have food walks for all food lovers.

Delhi will tie-up with many hotels, restaurants, travel agencies and Airlines for visitors’ comfortability and convenience.

Kejriwal said, “This festival will help to boost Delhi’s economy and will give employment to thousands of people.