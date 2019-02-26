Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday announced an allocation of Rs 100 crore for providing Minimum Support Price (MSP) to farmers as recommended by the Swaminathan Commission.

Presenting Delhi government’s annual budget for 2019-20, Sisodia said that Delhi is the first state in the country to implement the Swaminathan Commission report on farming sector.

“To provide 1.5 times of MSP to farmers of Delhi, as per Swaminathan Commission report, the 2019-20 budget allocates Rs 100 crore,” he said presenting budget in the Delhi Assembly.

The Deputy Chief Minister also announced a new ‘Smart Agriculture Scheme’ for farmers in Delhi.