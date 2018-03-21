Delhi HC issues notice to all 2G case accused

On the basis of the appeal filed by Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notices to all the accused including former telecom minister A Raja, DMK MP Kanimozhi in the 2G spectrum case.

The case will be next heard on May 25.

The high court has also ordered to maintain status quo in relation to attached properties by the ED.

Rajeev Awasthi, who is representing the ED in the court, told media, “court while issuing notice on interim application granted status quo order with regard to attached property, this means the property remains with ED.”

While the CBI filed an appeal on Tuesday, the ED had moved the court on Monday against the acquittal of former telecom minister A Raja, DMK MP Kanimozhi and others in the 2G spectrum case.

Meanwhile, A Raja has said the move was anticipated as it was a statutory right to appeal.

“Deprived party can go for an appeal, that is a statutory right. Suppose, if I am convicted am I not entitled to appeal? That is quite natural, nothing special. This was 100% anticipated,” A Raja said.

In a surprising judgment, a special CBI court last year acquitted all key accused, including A Raja, in the 2G spectrum allocation case, citing lack of “prosecutable evidence”.