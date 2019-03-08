It seems American singer Demi Lovato is practicing some much needed self-love after her split with Henry Levy.

Almost a day after news broke that the ‘sorry not sorry’ singer and her boyfriend, fashion designer Henry Levy, had decided to call it quits, Lovato decided deal with the heartbreak herself.

The 26-year-old, in her Instagram story, shared a picture of pink and white roses, with a note that read, “You’re beautiful, you’re loved and you’re worthy of a happy and healthy life.”

She captioned the story as “Because sometimes you have to send yourself flowers.”

“Demi and Henry decided to split because none of her family members approved of her getting into a relationship so quickly and wanted her to focus on herself and her health. Demi felt distracted and overwhelmed, and wanted to take a breather and truly get healthy,” a source told an online portal.

The ‘Confident’ singer has been focusing on herself and her wellbeing ever since she suffered a drug overdose in July. She spent about three months in rehab seeking treatment and has since grown a new mindset about her health and lifestyle.