Demi Lovato slams diet culture

Singer Demi Lovato says the diet culture frustrates her as it is “constantly telling us we’re not thin enough”.

The “Cool for the Summer” hitmaker, who has been a long-time advocate for body positivity, says the people’s obsession with “thin” figure makes her sad.

“It’s so frustrating and sad how strong the #dietculture in our society is. It’s constantly telling us we’re not thin enough no matter what. You are beautiful no matter what anyone says,” she wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Lovato previously revealed she would not be “food shaming” herself any more.