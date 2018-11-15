Channing Tatum almost confirmed his new relationship with singer Jessie J with a lovely post.

Tatum, on Tuesday, posted a video on Instagram, praising his rumored girlfriend for her performance at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England. “This woman just poured her heart out on stage at the Royal Albert Hall. Whoever was there got to witness something special. Wow,” he wrote in the caption.

According to a leading portal, the concert was also attended by Jessie J’s mom, who sat several seats away from the ‘Magic Mike’ actor.

It seems like the two lovebirds share a similar feeling of admiration for each other. Earlier this week, the ‘Bang Bang’ singer attended the opening night of his Magic Mike Live show and cheered for her rumored beau.

Earlier in April, Tatum, and ex-wife, Jenna Dewan announced their separation almost after nine years of their marriage. The two had been together since 2006 when they met on the sets of the film ‘Step Up’.