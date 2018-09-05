Veteran actor Dilip Kumar has been hospitalised after he complained of chest infection and difficulty in breathing. The 95-year-old’s official Twitter account confirmed the reports.

“Saab has been admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital as he was bit uneasy due to a chest infection. He’s recuperating. Requesting your duas and prayers,” read the tweet posted by Faisal Farooqui, the actor’s close friend who also handles his social media.

“We are here at Lilavati and we come here for a routine check-up regularly. He will be here for a few days, as long as the doctors want to do tests. All kinds of tests will be conducted. There is a team of doctors here, chest physician, neurologist…,” Saira Banu told agencies.

“The tests are being conducted under Dr Nitin Gokhale. We need your wishes so we can go home soon,” she added.

The actor was last admitted in hospital in August 2017 due to kidney issues. In December 2016, the Padma Vibhushan awardee was brought in for a swelling in his right leg and in April last year, he took ill with pneumonia, but made a quick recovery in two days.

Known as the tragedy king, Kumar has acted in over 65 films in his career and is known for his iconic roles in movies like Devdas (1955), Naya Daur (1957), Mughal-e-Azam (1960), Ganga Jamuna (1961), Kranti (1981), and Karma (1986).

Last seen on the big screen in Qila in 1998, the actor was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1994 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2015.