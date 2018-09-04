Deepika Padukone’s Serena Unger will be back for another adventure in Vin Diesel-starrer “xXx” franchise, director DJ Caruso confirmed Monday.

The fourth film in the franchise will also star Chinese singer Roy Wang, he said on Twitter, welcoming him to the franchise.

An Indian fan wrote back asking whether Deepika will be a part of the film, Caruso replied with a “yes” and added that they were working on the script.

“xXx: Return of Xander Cage” marked Padukone’s Hollywood debut.

In May, Caruso had expressed a desire to shoot a Bollywood style dance number, featuring Padukone, for the end credits of his upcoming film.

“I want to end xXx 4′ with a Bollywood dance song. Led of course by @deepikapadukone. Lungi Dance? Something new? Caruso had tweeted.