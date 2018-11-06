On the back of festival sales and anti-evasion measures, the GST collections for the month of October crossed the Rs 1 lakh crore mark. The total gross GST revenue collected in the month of October is Rs 1007.10 crore. The pickup in the revenue collections is a good news for the government, which is struggling to meet its fiscal deficit target of 3.3 per cent of the GDP. As the people received a bonus and advance salary, the purchasing power has increased and they are on a spending spree.

As in the past, the festival season encourages for sporadic shopping and we witness shopping every day before the festival of lights. The sale in shops is going up and online purchases are the order of the day. Malls in and around Mumbai/Navi Mumbai are the best place to shop. There is sufficient space to move around and shop with joy and there are different choices available and maximum discounts offered during the peak purchasing time. Customers really enjoy shopping during the festival season. It is indeed a nice time to see people flock for purchases. Shopping for Diwali usually starts from the last day of October and the sales also increase Diwali is nearing day by day.

Shopping is really a grace and passion and ladies enjoy shopping more than men. Children accompany parents to enjoy the big shopping experience. With the introduction of credit/debit cards and as ATM kiosks are available at every shopping Mall, it is not difficult to withdraw money and shop. Shopping malls offer great discounts from 50 to 60 per cent to woo the customers. The saying goes like this “Save something for the Festive season”. But the shops offer best discounts during the seasonal sale to make the old stock move.

It is the best time for shop owners to move their old stock by offering slash in prices. Somehow, the consumers are falling in this trap. The general trend is to give ‘buy one get one free’, on the purchase of a shirt worth Rs 1,000 as a Diwali offer. There are terrific offers on watches, jewellery, and fragrances just like in clothes and other consumer items. The best way to buy is to go to shops and make purchases instead of doing online purchases and get cheated in the process.

Despite all the drawbacks of online shopping, it is doing soaring business during the festive season with lots to offer for the buyers. Online shopping is a great resource for finding products that are from past seasons or that are being liquidated. Housing this type of product in a central warehouse allows the retailer to sell products longer by letting them sit unsold, without destroying the profit margin. This practice can then result in significant savings for customers, who do not need to purchase the most current products. The margin of profit is passed on to the consumers also and the buyers feel happy to go online to get competitive rates on commodities of their choice and liking by picking the product by going through the tariff online.

Communication with online shoppers is often streamlined with automatic responses to questions and follow-up, often with more professional and corporately trained employees than those found in brick-and-mortar operations. Customer services and policies are clearly stated on reputable sites to lessen any consumer confusion. Well-trained ‘live’ sales representatives are made available to those who have questions without waiting in long queques or searching the aisles for a store associate. Even online questionnaire is posted to regular clients to know the quality of service and product rates comparing to regular shopping.

Price-comparison sites such as Price Grabber enable shoppers to shop smarter, through utilising services that compare the prices of a product at several stores. Shoppers not only get competitive pricing information but also product reviews and site reviews to help with their decision of what and where to buy online. Many online stores waive GST charges or shipping costs and offer free home delivery to entice shoppers to make an online purchase more affordable. Also, reputable sites offer toll-free numbers for customers, who do not post their personal information and credit card numbers online.

The sale is not just restricted to clothes, shoes, and jewellery, but also to household goods. From bed sheets, bedspreads, curtains, floor mats, crockery, the list is endless. For office goers, it is not possible to shop on a regular basis, thus, when such sales are on, you can buy them in bulk. The big Diwali sale also ensures that you not only splurge on essential things but also spend a little on luxury items. From television, music systems, refrigerator, AC, washing machine, mobiles, laptops, the sale on electronic items is definitely one not to be missed. It is the best time of the year for the shopaholics to go on a complete shopping spree, and this Diwali season is no different. Whether it is the roadside shops or the branded ones, the Diwali sale is driving everyone crazy and how. Weekend sales attract everyone including the office goers. Whether it is clothes, shoes, jewellery, electronic goods or household item, there is plenty to choose from. Keep your credit card active and remember the pin number when you go on for a shopping spree and make sure that you achieve a win-win situation. Please also ensure that the items purchased by you do not have any defects before you go to pay the bill. Diwali shopping trends are on the go and make hay when the sun shines.

Online stores have experienced tremendous growth in the recent years. Smart retailers are responding with improved user-friendly sites, more direct promotional events, enticing customer loyalty programs, and good old-fashioned customer service. The festive season discount sales is a bonanza and it is the time to stop, drop and shop through a personal visit to shop or browse through your mouse for online shopping.

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of AFTERNOON VOICE and AFTERNOON VOICE does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)