A day after dissolving the Jammu and Kashmir State Assembly, Governor Satyapal Malik said that he did not want the formation of a government by the ‘unholy alliance’.

“These are the forces that are against democracy at the grass root level. Once they felt that situation was slipping out of their hands they formed an unholy alliance to form the Government,” Malik told agencies.

Refuting allegations of favouring the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre, Malik said, “I am not on the side of any party. I am with the people in the Valley and want good for them.”

On Wednesday, arch rivals PDP, NC along with Congress confirmed that they stitched up an alliance to form the government in Jammu and Kashmir, which had been under Governor’s Rule since June when the BJP ended its ruling alliance with the PDP.

Hours later, the Governor dissolved the Assembly. PDP president and former Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti, said that she tried to fax the letter to the Governor, claiming to form the government, but couldn’t.

BJP-backed People’s Conference Chief Sajjad Lone also staked claim to form the government but he also failed to get through the Governor’s fax.

In response to Mufti, Governor Malik said that his decision to dissolve the Assembly was in the interest of the State.

“I have been receiving complaints for past 15 days of horse-trading and that Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) are being threatened. Mehbooba Ji herself complained that her MLAs are being threatened. The other party said there is planning of distribution of money. I could not have allowed this to happen,” he said.

“I have been saying it since day one of my appointment as Governor that I am not in favour of any govt formed in the state with underhand defection and horse trading. I would instead want that elections are held and selected government rules the state,” the Governor added.