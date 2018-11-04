Serbian tennis ace Novak Djokovic cruised into the final of the ongoing Paris Masters after defeating Roger Federer of Switzerland in their semifinals here on Saturday.

In a thrilling three-setter, Djokovic extended his winning streak with a dominating 7-6, 5-7, 7-6 win over third-seeded Federer.

Djokovic, who has been an impervious force over the past four months, said, “The quality of his serve tonight was quite amazing, to be honest. His serve was always his weapon. But, you know, tonight he was just hitting the spots beautifully. He was mixing it up,” according to the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP).

The four-time winner of Paris title having reigned in 2009 and 2013-15, will return to the year-end top spot for a fifth time in the ATP Rankings tomorrow.

The Serbian is slated to play the Paris Masters Final against Russia’s Karen Khachanov later today, which will also see him register a record tie with the current World number one Rafael Nadal on 33 career Masters titles if he clinches the fifth Paris title.