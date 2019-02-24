Two National Awards and several critically-acclaimed performances later, Girish Kulkarni has caught the attention of a global audience with “Sacred Games” and the actor says he is now aware of his responsibility as a public figure.

Though he has featured in award-winning Marathi films like “Vihir” and “Deool”, Kulkarni is known to the Hindi audience for his work in “Ugly” and “Dangal”.

For the actor, his turn in “Sacred Games” as politician Bipin Bhonsle was “magical”.

“What happens when a show becomes this popular across the world is that more people talk about you. You get more likes and retweets on Twitter and you feel slightly happy,” Kulkarni quips.

“But it adds on to the sense of responsibility. Not just as an actor but even otherwise you become aware of your responsibility. It is obviously good that my performance has resonated with so many and it’s a great feeling,” the actor told agencies.

Kulkarni says though he is aware of his popularity, he would want the audience to celebrate his art.

“I don’t want people to gather around me. I want them to applaud me in a theatre or wherever they consume my art. If personally, I’m not doing anything great, don’t follow me. I don’t like hero worshipping so they should just celebrate my art.”

The actor can be seen in the new Marathi film, “Firebrand”, streaming on Netflix.

Directed by National Award winner Aruna Raje, the film touches upon the concept of modern-day relationships, its complexities, and chronicles the story of a woman who rises above challenges.

“Firebrand” features National Award-winning actor Usha Jadhav in the lead.

Also starring Rajeshwari Sachdev and Sachin Khedekar, the film is produced by Priyanka Chopra’s Purple Pebble Pictures.