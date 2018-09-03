Manav Kaul would any day choose travelling over a film that offers him the role of the hero’s sidekick.

Kaul, who by his own admission has barely “started out” as an actor, says he is not wired as an individual who would pat the protagonist’s on his back.

“I don’t see myself standing behind any other actor. It’s not in my blood to stand behind and to say to the hero that ‘you have done a great job, my friend. I’m with you’.

“I refuse to do such roles because the film will be ruined because of my reactions. I’d rather contribute to a film or sit at home. I do a lot of things,” he said in an interview.

Citing “Sacred Games” as an example, the actor says the hit Netflix India Original has given a new platform to good actors.

The series, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles, saw memorable performances by Jitendra Joshi, Kubra Sait and Neeraj Kabi, among others.

Kaul says it is about time artistes got their due rather than being tagged as “supporting” or “character” actors.

“In my point of view, I have an audience. And I’m saying ‘thank God that I can see good actors with their absolute full potential with which they can create a character. There are good actors. They are not just character artistes or supporting the hero.

“Look at what ‘Sacred Games’ has done. You remember these characters and they have the capacity. That’s what they have trained for, they can deliver… But I still have a long way to go.”

The actor was recently seen in Netflix’s horror series “Ghoul”.