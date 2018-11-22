“Kaala” may have redefined the symbolism of colours black and white in cinema but its director, Pa Ranjith says if that were true the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) would have selected the film for the ongoing gala’s Indian Panorama section.

The Rajinikanth-starrer was touted to be India’s “Black Panther” in the reviews for its political message highlighting the struggle of Dalits and Ranjith says it was difficult for him to understand that “Tiger Zinda Hai” be chosen but not “Kaala”.

“Unfortunately, they have not selected the film at IFFI. I don’t understand why ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ was selected and ‘Kaala’ was not.

The filmmaker, best known for “Kabali”, “Madras” and “Atthakathi”, says he wants both mainstream and parallel cinema to address casteism.

“They (the producers) are not ready. They are still not letting the audiences get used to different types of cinema. Producers tend to not take risks thinking they will challenge the set pattern. I want to make it clear for other producers that such a story needs to be put out. Let ‘Perumal’ be an example for others,” he says.

“I believe that the audience has an open mind and as creative people, we should not hold things back from them. I want to break all the rules,” he adds.