Former Pakistan Supreme Court Justice (retired) Dost Mohammad Khan on Wednesday was sworn-in as the sixth caretaker chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province till general elections are concluded in Pakistan in July.

KP governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra administered the oath of the interim provincial chief minister at the Governor House in Peshawar, reported Geo TV.

Justice (retired) Khan, while addressing media, after his oath-taking ceremony said, “Will complete the mission given by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and Constitution.”

“Will try my best to ensure the nation gets maximum relief during my brief term in the government,” he added.

On Tuesday, the ECP named Justice (retd) Khan as caretaker KP chief minister.

The task of naming the interim KP chief minister was forwarded to the ECP after members of the parliamentary committee failed to arrive at a consensus.

The opposition had given the names of businessman Manzoor Afridi and Justice (retd) Khan, while the government nominated retired bureaucrats – Himayatullah Khan and Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi, according to media reports.

Hailing from Bannu, Justice (retired) Khan was appointed as a Supreme Court justice in 2014 and retired as apex court judge on March 19.