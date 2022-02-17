Maharashtra’s history has stood witness to the genius of women in politics, time and again. Women across the state have often held the political mace firmly in their hands whenever it was needed. From Shalini Patil, Pratibha Devisingh Patil to Aditi Tatkare the youngest female politician of Maharashtra, we have seen a series of influential female political figures from time to time. Here is one such humble female politician of Maharashtra – her struggles and ultimate achievements in the power corridors as well as social life are known to all.

Throughout her career, Neelam Tai lived a beautiful combination of politics and social life. Whether it is Shiv Sena’s journey of twenty years, or the last 16 years of MLAs in the Legislative Council; whether it was her role as spokesperson or the representation in the UN councils, she was always vocal on women’s issues. For every woman who wants to work in the social field, she can be a great model.

However, her contribution towards the progress of Maharashtra and its people can never be overlooked. Author, philanthropist and first woman Deputy Chairperson of council Shiv Sena legislator Dr Neelam Gorhe was unanimous choice. She is the first woman to be appointed to this key post after the creation of Maharashtra. In new political equations Neelam Tai was not made a member of any ‘mahamandal’ or given a berth in the ministry.

Former CM Devendra Fadnavis on several occasions lauded her work towards women and the downtrodden. She has always been instrumental in fighting for the issues of the oppressed. She is one of the Shiv Sainik who is adored by all other politicians and political parties of Maharashtra. She never shied away from taking stand for her party; she is also one of the most favourite Shiv Sainik of media persons. Even today media knocks her for quote and she humbly tells them I am no more a spokesperson, but if the issue is of human rights without any hesitation she makes her statement. She is one rare example of humanity.

From the age of 20, he has been writing regularly in various newspapers, weekly, fortnightly, Diwali specials, newspaper columns, articles as well as on women’s identities and obstacles in women’s welfare. Since 1985 she has contributed her columns to various newspapers such as Manohar, Samvad, Milun Saryajani, Ghoshna – a fortnightly magazine. She also wrote her columns in Gomantak, Prabhat, Mahanagar, Janwad in 1999. Over 500 articles were published in different broadsheets. Since 2007, that is, since she started working as a Shiv Sena’s spokesperson, she has visited almost all the news channels from Marathi, Hindi, and English to participate in debate and discussions.

She has international accolades to her credit; she visited Sweden in 1989 and Austria in 2000. From 1996 to 2001, she participated in the conference of the International Commission of Women in New York for 5 years, and in 1995, she participated in the 4th World Women’s Conference in Beijing. Also participated in Women’s Development Conference in Bangkok, Nepal and Bangladesh, she went on Study Tour to Asia Pacific. Her collection of short stories ‘Urlya Kahanya’ was honoured by the Maharashtra Sahitya Parishad in 1990. Also in 1994, the first story won the Kirloskar Award for Best Story.

She received the Shashikala Jadhav Outstanding Social Worker Award. In 1999 she received exceptional Social Worker Award from Mumbai’s Municipal Corporation. She also received an award from her Excellency Shrimati Pratibhatai Patil, former President of India. In 2021, she received the Newsmakers Achievers Award from the honourable governor of Maharashtra from her outstanding contribution towards social work and women’s rights.

She is one staunch Shiv Sainik in Western Maharashtra, Working as one of the main representative of Shiv Sena in the Legislative Council since 2005. She has participated in 6000 seminars on social justice, political roles and social issues. Her effort begins with social work even today, be it water harvesting projects in the state or seeking justice for girl children, she is vocal on all those matters that concern human lives. Non-controversial, no nonsense and down to earth leader of Maha Vikas Aghadi has always charmed the people with her extraordinary uprightness.