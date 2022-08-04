DRDO Successfully Test Fires Laser-Guided ATGMs | ANI

Indigenously developed Laser-Guided Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGM) were successfully test-fired from Main Battle Tank (MBT) Arjun by DRDO and the Indian Army at KK Ranges with the support of Armoured Corps Centre & School (ACC&S) Ahmednagar today.

The missiles hit with precision and successfully defeated the targets at two different ranges. Telemetry systems recorded the satisfactory flight performance of the missiles, 2022, said a press release.

The all-indigenous Laser Guided ATGM employs a tandem High Explosive Anti-Tank (HEAT) warhead to defeat Explosive Reactive Armour (ERA) protected armoured vehicles. The ATGM has been developed with multi-platform launch capability and is currently undergoing technical evaluation trials from 120 mm rifled gun of MBT Arjun, as per the statement.

With today’s trials, the consistency of ATGM’s capability to engage targets from minimum to maximum range has been established successfully.

Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO G Satheesh Reddy congratulated the teams associated with the test firing of Laser Guided ATGMs.