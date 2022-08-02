Vicky Dattatrey Deshmukh nabbed in Goa

In a joint operation, Goa Police and Mumbai Crime Branch on Sunday arrested from Panaji a dreaded criminal of Mumbai, who was allegedly involved in over 30 heinous crimes.The man, caught with live firearm, has been identified as Vikrant, alias Vicky.



“In a late-night operation, Panaji Town Police Station and Navi Mumbai Crime Branch through their meticulous planning apprehended the most wanted and dreaded criminal of Mumbai, Maharashtra namely Vikrant alias Vicky Dattatrey Deshmukh,” Shobhit Saksena, Superintendent of Police (SP), North Goa, told reporters here.