It drives me nuts when people tell me to relax: Angelina Jolie

Actor Angelina Jolie said she is does not take time out to relax and gets irritated when people ask her to do so.

The 42-year-old actor-director said many mothers, like her, “find pleasure” in being on their toes most of the time.

“I really don’t (relax). I’m one of those people. It drives me nuts when people tell me to relax. I think a lot of moms don’t really rest. And somehow we find a real pleasure in that.

“I mean, even if I try to take a bath, I’ll end up with at least two of my kids in there with me, which is lovely.

I wouldn’t trade it at all,” Jolie told HELLO! magazine.

The actor said, as a parent, she believes empathy is the most important lesson that needs to be taught to children.

“To value others. If you live life and walk around thinking of yourself and your own needs and desires then not only is it a selfish life, but it ends up being quite an unhappy life, I imagine. And that’s where everything goes wrong. The wars and hostility, the ugliness and inhumanity in this world comes from this lack of being able to have real empathy for someone else.

“If you can value others, I think things naturally balance out in your own life. When you don’t live with ignorant perceptions and that smallness, you open up in a beautiful way,” she said.