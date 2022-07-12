Image for representative purpose

In the Thane district, two college students drown during a picnic. In three incidents others were rescued, an official said on Tuesday.

Twelve students went on a picnic in the Ambernath area at Malanggad fort on Monday.

In the nearby river, Ambe two of the students went swimming when one of the students started to drown.

To rescue the drowned student two others jumped into the river the student who was drowning was later rescued an official hill line police station said.

Nikhil Kanojia and Ankit Jaiswal are the deceased, both aged 17 and were students at college in Dombivli, he added.

Chief Avinash Sawant from Thane Municipal Corporation regional disaster management cell said to the media, “17-year-old boy fell into a creek from a bridge near Saket in the city on Monday night.

He was rescued by a local fireman and RDMC personnel with the help of a boat.

In Fadkepada lake in the Diva area car fell on Monday night. Local rushed at spot and same save 28-year-old loan car occupant.