Dynastic politics is an oft-repeated term in Indian political discourse. Most major political parties are helmed by people who are the sons, daughters or relatives of prominent leaders. At the parliamentary constituency level, how does a dynastic politician perform, both during elections and as a legislator, compared to other candidates who do not come from dynasties? Political families thrive with rooted politics and there is no heir fall on the eve of Assembly and Parliament elections. Birthright is taken for granted and the battlefield is keeping the political outfit as the main agenda. The age-old dynasty politics corner at the state and centre level and there is no doubt about it. The phenomenon called dynastic rule should not continue. It has to end but it takes time, considering larger politics of the country.

The magnitude of the win, both in terms of popular vote and seat share, has ensured the longevity of the BJP-led dominant party system and the marginalisatiion of the Congress party all over India. Mounting a scathing attack on Congress President Rahul Gandhi has opened up the Pandora’s Box and hereafter more and more leaders from Congress will come out in open to reveal the facts. This is not the first time Congress president faces criticism from the members. In the past, the allegations were brushed aside to save the leader.

Now the name is gone and the fame is dwindling down. Now veteran leaders have the guts to call a spade a spade. It is a blessing in disguise that political leaders of the same party expose each other’s misdeeds after the debacle in general election. Now leaders have a chance to expose the internal politics emanating after Rahul took over as president post of the party. There are allegations and counter allegations. However, one thing is sure that BJP got the much-needed ammunition to attack Congress as the age-old party was showering abuses before the election only to face defeat all over the country.

True, the Congress party has neither learned nor was amenable to shed its old ways of conducting politics. Old ways of conducting politics had gone with enough moral fibre not to psychologically touch the emotional chord of people on religious lines to garner votes. Barring the truly correct accusation against the Congress party engaging in minority appeasement, old ways of conducting politics were not fully appreciative of bringing forth a political environment that left an in erasable and empathic presence of majoritarian hegemony on religious lines in the Indian polity with sure attendant consequences of fear among the minorities, Dalits, and marginalised people may not work wonders.

In addition to dynasty rule for past five years, its disruptive attitude in Parliament coupled with the failure to scrutiny the important issues facing the people and country in its right perspective did not go well with the voters. Moreover for past one year its concentration was to remove Modi and BJP along with opposition parties and left-wing Communists ignoring the people’s expectation from that party. It is a pity that the bulk of its winning has come from regional parties. That too on the account of minority only.

Congress and dynasty politics in India are inseparable. It is in the veins of every Congress members that they do not think beyond Gandhis. Sixty years is too long a time for that trend to be shaken off. Congress party should be dynasty-free and select a party leader with good confidence, which can inspire the people, with commitment and passion, a good communicator, with good communication capabilities, with accountability, who can delegate and empower suitable persons, with a little amount of creativity and innovation and who can develop empathy with one’s followers.

It is not easy for Congress to break away from dynastic politics. Sonia, Rahul, and Priyanka are enjoying the privileges of a Royal family. It’s only eyewash if Rahul the winking boy of Parliament would step down. Neither the senior Congress leaders would want anyone else from outside the dynasty, as they have no base of their own and they are fully secured under the royal family of fake Gandhis.

