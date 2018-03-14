Auto drivers in the city are trying to make quick buck and tampering of E-meter is common in the fleet of Autos plying within Mumbai. RTO and the government is trying hard to stop the menace but the auto drivers are trying to be smart and give Mumbai police a trying time. The meters are either tampered or made to work fast through a remote control device and thereby taxing the passengers with more money and give police a test time. Now, E-meter tampering is taken seriously and the drivers’ licences are suspended forthwith to teach a lesson to erring auto drivers. This is a bold move and should be continued till the time some awareness is created among the auto drivers to act truly while carrying the passengers. Despite all, this E-meter tampering prevails and give jitters in the mind of police all the time.

Abhishek Rama

