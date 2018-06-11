The Election Commission of India will organise a regional workshop on cyber security here tomorrow to sensitise its officers about security measures and securing data.

North Indian states will participate in the workshop, an official spokesperson said.

He said the chief electoral officers of Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Delhi and Rajasthan will take part, while deputy commissioners and officers of the technical wing of election staff of five districts of each state will also participate.

During this workshop, experts from different organizations of the country and professionals in information technology will share their expertise and views on different issues, he said.