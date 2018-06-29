British singer Ed Sheeran is being sued for $100 million for allegedly ripping off a Marvin Gaye song.

According to TMZ, the lawsuit claimed that the Ed Sheeran’s song, ‘Thinking Out Loud’ is a plagiarised version of Marvin Gaye’s ‘Let’s Get it on’.

The lawsuit was filed by a company named Structured Asset Sales.

The lawsuit further said that Sheeran’s song has the same melody, rhythms and every musical technicality used in Gaye’s song.

In 2016, Sheeran’s song was a hit. It was also nominated for Grammy for Best Record, Best Performance and Song of the Year.

Gaye’s song, which was written by a guy named Edward Townsend in 1973, died in 2003, after which Structured Asset Sales bought part of the copyright, which is worth $100 million.

Along with Structured Asset Sales, Townsend’s heirs have filed a lawsuit against Ed Sheeran.