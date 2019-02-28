Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has reportedly tied the knot with his fiancee Cherry Seaborn.

According to an leading portal, Sheeran, 28, and Seaborn, 26, got married in a low-key ceremony at their home in December in Suffolk, England.

The wedding was attended by close friends and family members of the “Shape of You” hitmaker.

The couple had announced their engagement in December 2017.

“Got myself a fiancee just before new year. We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well,” Sheeran had shared on Instagram along side an adorable picture of him and Seaborn.

The couple were childhood friends who attended school together in Suffolk, but only became romantically involved years later.