The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Robert Vadra for interrogation to its Delhi office on Thursday in connection with a corruption case. Robert Vadra is the husband of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. It is a blow for the Congress President Rahul Gandhi after debacle in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

According to sources, the team of ED can interrogate Vadra about a property purchased in London and his close aide Sanjay Bhandari. ED had on Friday moved the Delhi High Court for the cancellation of anticipatory bail granted to Robert Vadra in a money laundering case. Vadra is facing allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property at 12, Bryanston Square worth 1.9 million pounds, for which he has been questioned several times in the past.

ED approached the High court after Vadra was granted anticipatory bail by a trial court on April 1. The Delhi High Court sought Vadra’s response on last Monday regarding the ED’s plea seeking the cancellation of the anticipatory bail granted to him in the money laundering case. The Delhi High Court also sent a notice to Robert Vadra and asked him to reply on ED’s plea by July 17.