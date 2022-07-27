Image: Social Media/ Agencies

The ED, which is probing the money laundering aspect of the teacher recruitment scam in West Bengal, has summoned TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in connection with it, sources said.

Bhattacharya, who is an MLA from Nadia district and the ex-president of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, has been asked to depose before the officials of ED at the CGO complex at 12 noon on Wednesday.

ED has already conducted search operations in Bhattacharya’s residential premises on July 22 along with those of others allegedly involved in the recruitment scam.

At 2.32 am, 2.33 am, 3.35 am and 9.35 am – This is the log of West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee’s unanswered calls to Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee as he was being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on July 23 in connection with the School Service Commission (SSC) scam.

The ED on Tuesday grilled and arrested Chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee over the school jobs scam.