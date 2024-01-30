ED to interrogate Sanjay Raut’s brother Sandeep Raut in BMC Khichdi scam case

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) will interrogate former Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut’s brother Sandeep Raut in connection with the Khichdi COVID scam case on Tuesday. The ED sent summons to Sandeep Raut and asked him to depose at the federal agency’s office on January 30 for questioning in the Khichdi scam case.

Uddhav Thackeray group leader Kishori Pednekar will also appear before the ED at 11.30 am for questioning in the alleged body bag scam case that took place during the COVID period. (ANI) Earlier on January 28, the ED summoned Sandeep Raut for questioning in connection with the Khichdi COVID scam case.

Earlier on January 18, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Suraj Chavan and an alleged close aide of party leader Aaditya Thackeray were sent to ED custody in the case. Chavan was alleged to have been involved in financial irregularities worth Rs 1 crore linked to the distribution of “khichdi” to migrant workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In June last year, ED conducted raids at 15 locations in Mumbai, including Suraj Chavan’s residence and recovered documents in connection with the scam. Hitting out at the ruling BJP-led NDA government in the state over the arrest of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Suraj Chavan in connection with the alleged BMC Khichdi Covid ‘scam’ case, former minister and party MLA Aaditya Thackeray had said all corruption taints are ‘washed’ clean when Opposition leaders are put through the BJP’s ‘washing machine’.

Last year, raids were also conducted at locations associated with some officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and some other people, including IAS officer Sanjeev Jaiswal, in connection with the COVID-19 hospital management contracts. The ED has alleged that agents connected with some politicians used influence to ensure the BMC awarded khichdi contracts to their associates. The khichdi suppliers cheated the BMC by supplying less than agreed quantity and after submitting inflated bills.