Union Home Minister Amit Shah will live in former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s bunglow. Vajpayee’s Krishna Menon Marg residence in the central Delhi is allotted to him. Thus, it seems that Amit Shah is born with a silver spoon in his mouth. The BJP president Amit Shah is elected to the Parliament from former deputy PM Lal Krishna Advani’s seat Gandhinagar and now, he will reside in Vajpayee’s bungalow.

It is notable that Atal Bihari Vajpayee had moved to the Krishna Menon Marg bungalow in 2004 after his government was voted out,. He stayed there with his family for nearly 14 years. His family vacated the house in November last year after his death in August 16, 2018.

According to a government source, the official bungalow of former prime minister on Krishna Menon Marg has been allotted to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He recently visited the house and suggested some changes following which renovation work has started. The renovation work will be completed in a month or two.

Amit Shah won the Lok Sabha elections and became cabinet minister for the first time. He is currently staying at his 11, Akbar Road, residence.