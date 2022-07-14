Image: Agencies

On Thursday, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said controlling the drug menace and eliminating gangster culture is the police’s top priority.

The DGP visited Amritsar Golden Temple and the Durgiana Mandir to offer prayers. He speaks to the media that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann directed to eliminating gangster culture and control over drugs were top priorities.

He also states that the Punjab police is one of the best police in the world. The state police are maintaining the law and order and peace.

Yadav also said they are focusing on basic policing, and they will ensure people-friendly police.

After senior IPS officer V K Bhawra left for a two-month leave of absence on July 5, Yadav officially took over as director general of police.

Police launched an anti-drug drive after Yadav took charge.

Within a week, more than 559 FIRs were registered and 676 drug peddlers were arrested under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, Police said.

A total of 5.5 kg heroin and 17 kg opium and another variant of drugs seized during search operations.